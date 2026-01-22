Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Stuttgart
22.01.26 | 14:47
1,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6501,73015:09
Dow Jones News
22.01.2026 12:51 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-Jan-2026 / 11:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Henry Birch 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    19,056 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 January 2026 was 943,664 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     19,056 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 35,666 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction     the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 1,766,325 
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     35,666 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name         Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       / amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name         Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                  Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
              ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the    2,243 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus 
                  Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 111,106 shares. 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     2,243 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    3,514 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                 Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 174,064 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     3,514 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 26,987 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the   Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total 
       transaction    shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 
               1,336,604 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and    GBP1.4556     26,987 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Paul O'Hara 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 6,943 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction     the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 January 2026 was 343,920 
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s)
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     6,943 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    2,046 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the 
                 Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2026 was 101,344 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4456     2,046 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name          Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status    PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
c)      Initial notification / Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name          Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                   Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the      906 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on ordinary shares. The 
b)      transaction       resultant total ordinary shares held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2026 was 
                   45,703 shares. 
 
 
                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.4456     906

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Chris McShane 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    5,814 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the 
                 Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 21 January 2026 was 287,988 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     5,814 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name         Adam Pay 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Managing Director, Garages and Mobile) 
 
c)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       / amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name         Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                  Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
              ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the    2,638 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                  Share Plan held by Mr Pay as at 21 January 2026 was 130,660 shares. 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     2,638 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Jessica Frame 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    3,342 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Ms Frame as at 21 January 2026 was 165,504 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     3,342 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Sarah Haywood 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    3,078 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Ms Haywood as at 21 January 2026 was 152,437 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s)
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     3,078 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 415878 
EQS News ID:  2264538 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264538&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
