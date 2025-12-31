Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
31-Dec-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 
218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares 
held in Treasury. 
 
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
07484 036372 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 413316 
EQS News ID:  2253194 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253194&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
