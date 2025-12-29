Anzeige
WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871
Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit RemaSawco receives order worth just over SEK 2.4 million from Högland Anundsjö sawmill

Högland's Anundsjö sawmill and RemaSawco have signed an agreement for a comprehensive upgrade of the sawmill's log sorting station. The total order value amounts to just over SEK 2.4 million.

The agreement between Högland Anundsjö and RemaSawco includes a relatively extensive modernization of the log sorting station. The scope of delivery includes, among other things, a new measuring frame as well as several products and systems aimed at enabling more efficient measurement and sorting of logs.

The delivery also includes commissioning and operator training. The total order value is just over SEK 2.4 million.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning are scheduled for the summer of 2026.

"It is very gratifying that Högland Anundsjö is satisfied with our previous installations and has once again chosen RemaSawco as their supplier for the upcoming measurement station upgrade,"

says Jan Molin, CEO of RemaSawco.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
