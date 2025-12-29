Regulatory News:
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
22/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.4020
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.6639
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.8331
XPAR
TOTAL
30 000
61.6330
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
Eurofins Scientific SE