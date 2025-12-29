Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.12.2025 18:45 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Dec-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

29 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  29 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         44,852 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.7446p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,333,184 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,408,392 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,408,392 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.7446p                        44,852

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
25              124.80          08:14:41         00367626831TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             124.80          08:14:41         00367626830TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             123.00          08:16:36         00367628346TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             122.20          08:16:37         00367628367TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             123.20          08:25:26         00367635814TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              124.00          08:34:56         00367645324TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             123.60          08:40:44         00367650977TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             123.40          08:53:14         00367663014TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              123.40          08:53:31         00367663298TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             123.40          08:53:31         00367663299TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             123.40          08:53:31         00367663300TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              123.20          09:08:00         00367677239TRLO1     XLON 
 
854             123.80          09:08:00         00367677240TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             124.00          09:09:59         00367679005TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             124.40          09:19:44         00367688100TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              124.40          09:50:09         00367718454TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              124.20          09:50:13         00367718479TRLO1     XLON 
 
879             125.00          10:15:28         00367725750TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             125.00          10:15:28         00367725751TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              125.00          10:15:28         00367725752TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             125.00          10:15:28         00367725753TRLO1     XLON 
 
2088             125.00          10:15:28         00367725754TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             124.60          10:15:29         00367725755TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              124.20          10:15:31         00367725757TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              124.20          10:15:33         00367725758TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.20          10:15:38         00367725760TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             124.40          10:15:39         00367725761TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.20          10:15:39         00367725762TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.80          10:17:03         00367725780TRLO1     XLON 
 
1905             126.00          10:20:14         00367725818TRLO1     XLON 
 
797             125.40          10:20:16         00367725820TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             125.00          10:21:05         00367725826TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             125.00          10:21:05         00367725827TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             124.80          10:24:36         00367725866TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             126.60          11:23:39         00367726668TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             126.40          11:23:42         00367726669TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             126.60          11:24:15         00367726678TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.40          11:24:15         00367726679TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             126.40          11:28:21         00367726739TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             126.40          11:28:35         00367726741TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.40          12:34:08         00367727743TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             126.40          12:35:28         00367727749TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             126.00          12:39:27         00367727805TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             126.00          12:40:11         00367727813TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             126.00          12:49:42         00367727928TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             126.40          13:24:48         00367728345TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             127.00          13:26:01         00367728355TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             127.00          13:26:01         00367728356TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.80          13:27:00         00367728370TRLO1     XLON 
 
1159             126.80          13:27:06         00367728371TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              126.80          13:27:06         00367728372TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.60          13:37:12         00367728503TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             126.80          13:37:12         00367728504TRLO1     XLON 
 
2999             127.00          13:37:12         00367728505TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              127.00          13:37:12         00367728506TRLO1     XLON 
 
871             127.00          13:37:12         00367728507TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.60          13:37:13         00367728508TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             126.40          13:37:24         00367728511TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             126.80          14:28:20         00367729720TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              126.80          14:28:20         00367729721TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             127.20          14:32:52         00367729801TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             127.20          14:32:52         00367729802TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             127.20          14:32:52         00367729803TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             127.20          14:32:52         00367729804TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             127.00          14:33:07         00367729805TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              126.40          14:48:56         00367730154TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             126.40          14:56:24         00367730419TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              126.40          14:56:24         00367730420TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              126.60          15:38:24         00367731426TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2025 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
