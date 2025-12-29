Mount Sterling, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Tom Whiteside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a dedicated dealership that serves the Columbus and Washington Court House areas. It is an important car dealer and integral business anchor at 15921 US Highway 62 SE in Mount Sterling, Ohio, located just outside Columbus. Tom Whiteside started the business in 1960, and at the age of 96, still pops in to check up on its operation regularly. It remains a family-owned dealership to this day. The team works not only in Columbus and Grove City, but also throughout Franklin County and the rest of southwestern Ohio. The dealership is situated less than 10 miles from Franklin County.







The dealership sells cars from four well-known brands: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. They have a wide range of new vehicles in stock, including Ram Trucks, Vans, Ram Chassis Trucks, and Promaster Vans. Some new models that customers may see are the sleek Jeep Grand Cherokee, the tough Ram 1500, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, and the Dodge Charger Daytona performance car. They also sell pre-owned cars, many under $25,000, which are typically newer models with low mileage that have undergone thorough inspections to ensure they are in good-as-new condition. Drivers from places like Circleville who want peace of mind can choose meticulously inspected models, as they are available to be purchased with robust service contracts for peace of mind and other benefits. The used inventory features popular models from the dealership's own brands, as well as other well-known brands, including Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.

The dealership features full-service and parts centers, in addition to its sales operations. They have a separate body shop for mechanical service and collision repair. Technicians trained at the factory possess the necessary tools and knowledge to perform a wide range of maintenance and repairs, from simple oil changes and tire rotations to more complex tasks. They will even fix larger vehicles such as semis. The parts department offers a comprehensive range of genuine Mopar parts and accessories, which can be ordered online. It also has Mopar Accessories Catalogs. The service center is ready to help drivers from Canal Winchester and the surrounding areas who want to keep their current cars in good shape. The Service Department is open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Friday.

The dealership's primary goal is to provide customers with exceptional experiences and a stress-free environment. Their primary objectives are to sell high-quality cars at competitive prices and provide prompt, clear answers to customers' questions. They work quickly to process vehicle figures and finalize delivery, taking only minutes instead of hours, which shows that they value the customer's time. They offer nice extras for customers who are waiting for service or looking at new cars. The team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and car care, ensuring that customers enjoy driving their cars for many years.

The finance center collaborates with a diverse range of local and national lenders to assist customers in securing the most favorable financing and leasing terms for their vehicles. In places like Grove City, financial experts are available to answer questions and assist clients in finding a payment plan that suits their budget. Customers can also get pre-approved for credit from the comfort of their own homes using their quick and easy online finance application. The dealership also helps customers get pre-qualified through Capital One, which doesn't impact their credit score. They also back the FCA Affiliate Rewards Plan. The dealership promises the lowest total cost, which is the total amount of money customers will pay over the course of the loan, plus any cash required for delivery. They aim to be the customer's one-stop car dealer for new and used cars, service, and body repair, and they promise fair and transparent prices.

Tom Whiteside Dodge in Mount Sterling, Ohio, is a Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and Jeep dealer. They offer a vast selection of new and used cars, prioritizing excellent customer service and comprehensive car care. Tom Whiteside opened the dealership in 1960, and it has been serving the area, including Columbus and Grove City, ever since. They offer a full range of automotive services, such as mechanical work, collision repair, help with financing, and real Mopar parts. They promise a low-pressure environment, quick credit approval, and great customer service.



Tom Whiteside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Continues Decades-Long Operation and Service in Southwestern Ohio Region



