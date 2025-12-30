Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Motion Analysis business unit secures SEK 2.4 million order from a Japanese defense customer

Image Systems' Motion Analysis business unit has received a new order valued at approximately SEK 2.4 million from a customer in the Japanese defense industry. The order concerns a software subscription for a five-year period. Revenue from the order will be recognized starting no later than Q2 2028.

"This is further proof that Image Systems continues to strengthen its position as the world's leading provider of motion analysis software for high-speed imaging,"

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin

CEO

jan.molin@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.