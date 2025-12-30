The newest member of the Active family blends new design, expanded storage, and longer battery to help users train smarter and reach their goals with confidence.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today announces the Amazfit Active Max, the newest member of the Amazfit Active family. Built for everyday athletes and anyone looking to elevate their wellness routine, Active Max blends a 1.5? ultra-bright AMOLED display, up to 25 days of battery life, easy podcast listening and advanced training tools to support consistent training and clearer visibility across any activity.

This press release features multimedia.

Bigger Display. Max Clarity: A 1.5? ultra-bright AMOLED display delivers exceptional clarity in any setting-whether in the gym, outdoors, or on the move. With up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, the screen ensures real-time stats are always easy to read.

Active Max introduces a higher-precision training experience through BioCharge readiness insights, adaptive coaching, enhanced strength-training tracking, and comprehensive health metrics designed to clarify performance in real time and over time.

Key Features:

BioCharge Energy Monitoring for Better Readiness: Active Max introduces Amazfit's signature BioCharge energy score, which dynamically adjusts throughout the day based on workouts, activity level, and stress, helping users know when to push and when to rest.

Bigger Storage, Smarter Maps: 4GB of onboard storage delivers up to 100 hours* of podcast playback during workouts, plus free downloadable maps for outdoor adventures, including more than 2,000 ski resorts with contour details.

Bigger Battery, Longer Endurance: Up to 25 days of power in a lightweight design-reliable for all-day activity and sleep tracking, as well as long-distance training, including marathons.

170+ Sport Modes with Intelligent Strength Training: With 170+ workout modes and AI-powered Zepp Coach guidance, Active Max adapts to users' preferred training styles. Strength Training Mode automatically detects reps, sets, and rest periods across 25 exercises to streamline data capture and support form tracking.

24/7 Health Monitoring: Powered by the latest BioTracker PPG biometric sensor, Active Max continuously monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep quality, offering alerts for abnormally high or low readings.

Stay Connected with Helpful Smart Features: Users can make Bluetooth calls, send speech-to-text replies (Android), and control the watch using Zepp Flow voice commands. Active Max pairs with the Zepp App for deeper health insights and long-term trend tracking.

Active Max features enhancements across three dimensions: a bigger display, bigger storage, and bigger battery life. Pairing lightweight durability with 5 ATM water resistance and 170+ sport modes, Active Max offers versatility for strength sessions, running, and outdoor activities.

*Storage estimates are based on standard audio quality settings. Actual capacity varies significantly by file format, quality selection, and content complexity. Podcast feature available via software update in February 2026.

Pricing and Availability

The Active Max will be available starting December 30, 2025, for $169.00 on Amazfit.com and Amazon.

For more information, please visit www.amazfit.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Media and influencers are welcome to sign up to Amazfit Affiliate programs on Amazon and Commission Junction via the link.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

