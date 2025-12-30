Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849
Stuttgart
30.12.25 | 08:30
0,248 Euro
-0,32 % -0,001
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.12.2025 10:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Block listing Interim Review

Wood Group (John) Plc - Block listing Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 30 December 2025

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

30 June 2025

To:

30 December 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil shares

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

Nil shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:

John Habgood

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)7779 974 169


