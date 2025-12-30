Wood Group (John) Plc - Block listing Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 30 December 2025
Name of applicant:
John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme:
The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:
From:
30 June 2025
To:
30 December 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
14,379,897 shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil shares
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
Nil shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
14,379,897 shares
Name of contact:
John Habgood
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)7779 974 169