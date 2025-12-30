

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK, IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI) Tuesday said that its Spanish subsidiary and Airbus SE ((EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) have entered into a strategic agreement to install and operate nearly 500 Electric Vehicle charging points at Airbus's production facilities in the country.



The renewable energy company said that the charging points will be managed through smart digital solutions to optimise energy consumption and help reduce emissions.



The charging points will also be integrated into a mobile-enabled platform, making them easy to use and provide a better experience for Airbus employees, visitors, and internal fleets, Iberdrola SA added.



On the OTC Markets, IBDSF.PK ended Monday's trading at $21.72, up 0.28 percent.



