DJ Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 30-Dec-2025 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 December 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Result of Annual General Meeting Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows: Ordinary Total Resolution / For* Against Withheld votes cast Special No. of % No. of % No. of votes votes votes To re-appoint David Izett 1 as a Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 Director of the Company. To re-appoint Jeremy 2 Earnshaw as Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 a Director of the Company. To re-appoint Jason Upton 3 as a Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 Director of the Company. To authorise the Directors 4 to allot Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 shares. To authorise the Directors to 5 dis-apply Special 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 pre-emption rights. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 6 14 clear Special 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 days' notice.

*includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

