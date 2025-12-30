Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.12.2025 13:27 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 
30-Dec-2025 / 11:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 December 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions 
put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands.  The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as 
follows: 

             Ordinary                       Total 
        Resolution /    For*         Against      Withheld votes cast 
             Special 
 
 
                    No. of   %    No. of %    No. of    
                  votes       votes      votes 
 
 
       To 
       re-appoint 
       David Izett 
1       as a    Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734  0.04%  0    26,650,899 
       Director of 
     the 
       Company.  
 
       To 
       re-appoint 
       Jeremy 
2       Earnshaw as Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734  0.04%  0    26,650,899 
       a Director 
     of the 
       Company.  
 
       To 
       re-appoint 
       Jason Upton 
3       as a    Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734  0.04%  0    26,650,899 
       Director of 
     the 
       Company.  
 
       To 
       authorise 
       the                                                            
       Directors 
4       to allot  Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734  0.04%  0    26,650,899 
       shares. 

       To 
       authorise 
       the 
       Directors 
       to 
5       dis-apply  Special 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734  0.04%  0    26,650,899 
       pre-emption 
     rights. 

       To 
       authorise 
       calling of 
       a general 
       meeting on 
6       14 clear  Special 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734  0.04%  0    26,650,899 
       days' 
     notice.

*includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 413184 
EQS News ID:  2252736 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
