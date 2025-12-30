AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Announces the Conclusion of Consulting Agreement and Leadership Transition for President & Chief Commercial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) has announced that its consulting agreement with Campfire Properties Inc. has concluded and that Peter Kendall is no longer serving as the Company's President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 29th, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Mr. Kendall for his service and wish him the best in his future pursuits" said Paul Duffy, CEO & Chairman of AIML. Mr. Duffy will take on the additional role of President of AIML following the conclusion of Mr. Kendall's role.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care. AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB). For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca . Contact: Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

