Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a digital wellness company, reflects on 2025 as a year marked by meaningful growth, product development, and strategic progress in the digital wellness space - all delivered within a safe, transparent, and non-medical framework.

In 2025, Aleen Inc. reached an important corporate milestone with its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on June 6, 2025, trading under the ticker ALEN.U. This achievement reinforces the company's long-term vision and commitment to responsible growth, strengthening Aleen's position in the digital wellness segment and highlighting its dedication to clarity, transparency, and user-focused design.

In the latter part of the year, Aleen Inc. commenced early-stage development efforts for Personal Account and Smart Analytics, focusing on initial conceptual and exploratory activities. These initiatives reflect the company's ongoing work on structuring wellness-related information and exploring ways to support clearer observation of personal patterns, without any medical interpretation.

"2025 became a foundational year for Aleen, where we focused on building clarity - both in our direction and in how we approach digital wellness," said Oleksandr Luzin, Director at Aleen Inc. "We dedicated this year to achieving key milestones, shaping core concepts, and developing a responsible framework for future innovation. We are pleased with the progress made and motivated to continue moving forward."

Looking ahead, Aleen Inc. enters the new year with strong momentum. The company is preparing a series of upcoming announcements related to its ongoing developments and future initiatives, and plans to continue evolving its digital wellness ecosystem. Aleen remains focused on long-term growth, clarity, and responsible innovation as it moves into the next stage of its journey.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279204

Source: Aleen Inc.