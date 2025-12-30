Fairchild Gold Corp. Commences Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fairchild Gold Corp. ("Fairchild" or the "Company") (TSXV: FAIR; OTCQB: FCHDF; Frankfurt: Y4Y), is pleased to announce that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQB Venture Market serves as a premier trading platform for emerging companies, offering greater visibility, liquidity, and transparency to United States investors. Companies must meet stringent financial and regulatory requirements, including annual verification, management certification, and compliance with U.S. securities laws.

This up-listing represents an important milestone for the Company and an additional building block towards the creation of long-term shareholder value. Fairchild management is confident that this successful move to a higher tier of the OTC Markets will result in enhanced trading access, liquidity and visibility for its shares in the U.S. where it has been focusing its exploration and development efforts.

About Fairchild Gold Corporation

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development of copper, gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold's recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild's flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by a MOU towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates.

Finally, Fairchild's Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Nikolas Perrault, CFA Executive Chairman

Fairchild Gold Corp.

info@fairchildgold.com

(866) 497-0284

www.fairchildgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives, and not limited to the closing of the Transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Corporate Communications:

IBN Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000

Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com