Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A3D69Y | ISIN: FR001400H2X4
Hamburg
30.12.25 | 09:15
0,025 Euro
-7,35 % -0,002
31.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Tonner Drones to Receive €1,25M from the Sale of Part of its Shareholding in Donecle

Tonner Drones to Receive €1,25M from the Sale of Part of its Shareholding in Donecle

Paris, December 31th, 2025, 08:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the sale of part of its shareholding in Donecle.

Tonner Drones will receive approximately 1,25 million euro in the beginning of 2026 from the sale of the shares. Tonner Drones aims to maintain a 5% stake in the company, as it has even higher expectations for the future. Donecle's current book value is less than €20,000 in Tonner Drones' financial statements. This transaction will therefore result in a book gain and strengthen Tonner Drones' equity.

"I am delighted that we have reached an agreement. This is the next step in the development of Tonner Drones and further strengthens our financial position. This transaction demonstrates our ability to realize the value of Tonner Drones' various assets. We continue to have a positive outlook for our Donecle, Elistair, and Diodon assets, especially given the current dynamics in the drone sector," said Diede van den Ouden. "We made good progress in 2025. We are looking forward with great anticipation to 2026, when the company's focus will shift to further growth and profitability."

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones- Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.


