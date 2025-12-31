Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") previously announced on December 18, 2025. Under the Offering, the Company issued 1,200,000 FT Units at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $264,000. The Company paid $15,840 in finder's fees in relation to the Offering. Refer to the December 18, 2025, news release for further information on the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

Darren G. Bahrey

CEO

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

