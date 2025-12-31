Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (together with its subsidiaries "STRACON" or the "Company"), a leading provider of engineering, construction and operations services to the mining and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce that STRACON has been awarded a significant integrated engineering, construction, financing and long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contract in connection with the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam, located at the Los Bronces operation in the Lo Barnechea district (Chile).

The contract was awarded by Anglo American Sur S.A. and will be executed by the STRACON Engineering business unit.

Highlights

Integrated, Full-Lifecycle Mining Infrastructure Solution: Demonstrates STRACON's ability to deliver engineering, construction, financing and long-term operations and maintenance under a single execution framework, consistent with the Company's integrated infrastructure strategy.

Demonstrates STRACON's ability to deliver engineering, construction, financing and long-term operations and maintenance under a single execution framework, consistent with the Company's integrated infrastructure strategy. Meaningful Backlog Addition and Multi-Year Revenue Visibility: Represents a long-duration infrastructure contract with a high-quality global mining counterparty, resulting in increased consolidated backlog and supporting recurring revenue and cash flow visibility over the contract term.

This contract supports the initiation of the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam Removal and Water Resource Adaptation Project, which was environmentally approved by the authority in April 2025, and aligns with STRACON's strategy of expanding its portfolio of long-duration, infrastructure-led service arrangements that integrate engineering, execution, financing and operations.

"This award reflects continued confidence from a leading global mining company in STRACON's ability to deliver complex infrastructure solutions across the full asset lifecycle," said Steve Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of STRACON. "Our integrated engineering, EPC, financing and O&M platform enables us to support mining clients from project development through long-term operations, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, execution discipline and sustainable value creation."

Under the agreement, STRACON Engineering will provide full-lifecycle delivery of dedicated infrastructure assets required to condition, remove and transport tailings material from the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam.

The project will be executed in accordance with STRACON's established standards for health and safety, environmental management and operational excellence, leveraging the Company's multidisciplinary engineering capabilities, local execution teams and experienced operations personnel throughout the duration of the contract.

The services agreement was entered into in the ordinary course of business.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements relating to the expected execution and performance of the Pérez Caldera project, anticipated backlog impacts, revenue visibility, contract duration, and the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure deployed by STRACON. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory and permitting risks, project execution risks, changes in scope, market and economic conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279265

Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.