WKN: A41VGD | ISIN: CA65704Y1079
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 09:59
0,568 Euro
-7,79 % -0,048
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.01.2026
North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Announces Marketing Agreement

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) ("North American Niobium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce in accordance with CSE policies, that it has entered into a marketing agreement with an arm's length firm, Alpha Collective Inc. ("Alpha") to provide, among other things, digital marketing services. In consideration for these services, Alpha will be paid a cash fee of $100,000 for a two-month term with the option to extend.

Alpha's contact information is as follows: 806 - 1238 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N2, contact: Mani Minhas, Email: info@alphaequityreport.com, Telephone: (236)997-4461.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye
Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500
Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6
Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO
Email: info@northamericanniobium.com
Phone: +1 (647) 984-4204

CSE: NIOB
OTCQB: NIOMF
FSE:IOR

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements, except as may be required by law.


