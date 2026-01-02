The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.01.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.01.2026
Aktien
1 US0349481095 Angel Studios Inc.
2 AU0000078487 Pyx Resources Ltd.
3 CA27778Y1088 Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
4 SE0027099318 Goldsky Resources Corp. SDR
5 US15235A1025 Axia Energia PFD ADR
6 IM00BW9JFW84 Beacon Energy PLC
7 CA3814951008 Goldsky Resources Corp.
8 CA8629522076 Strathcona Resources Ltd.
Anleihen
1 US91282CPR69 United States of America
2 US91282CPS43 United States of America
3 US91282CPQ86 United States of America
