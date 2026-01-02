The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.01.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.01.2026Aktien1 US0349481095 Angel Studios Inc.2 AU0000078487 Pyx Resources Ltd.3 CA27778Y1088 Eastport Critical Metals Corp.4 SE0027099318 Goldsky Resources Corp. SDR5 US15235A1025 Axia Energia PFD ADR6 IM00BW9JFW84 Beacon Energy PLC7 CA3814951008 Goldsky Resources Corp.8 CA8629522076 Strathcona Resources Ltd.Anleihen1 US91282CPR69 United States of America2 US91282CPS43 United States of America3 US91282CPQ86 United States of America