Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206
Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises Guidance for 2025

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 35/2026 (January 02, 2026)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games has raised its 2025 financial guidance, spurred by strong, better-than-expected preliminary results for the fourth quarter.

Normally, we have paused marketing during the last week of October and resumed it in January due to higher advertising costs. However, with the introduction of Applovin into our marketing network, we have been able to maintain user acquisition throughout Q4.

New Financial Guidance 2025:

Revenue

DKK 125 - 126m

EBITDA

DKK 30 - 31m

EBT

DKK 18 - 19m

Previous Financial Guidance 2025 (October 29th - Company Announcement no. 30/2025)

Revenue

DKK 115m - 121m

EBITDA

DKK 23m - 28m

EBT

DKK 11m - 16m

Original Financial Guidance 2025 (December 12th - Company Announcement no. 15/2024)

Revenue

DKK 85m - 106m

EBITDA

DKK 16m - 20m

EBT

DKK 6m - 9m

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Raises Guidance for 2025

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-raises-guidance-for-2025-1122999

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
