Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises Guidance for 2025

Trophy Games has raised its 2025 financial guidance, spurred by strong, better-than-expected preliminary results for the fourth quarter.
Normally, we have paused marketing during the last week of October and resumed it in January due to higher advertising costs. However, with the introduction of Applovin into our marketing network, we have been able to maintain user acquisition throughout Q4.
New Financial Guidance 2025:
Revenue
DKK 125 - 126m
EBITDA
DKK 30 - 31m
EBT
DKK 18 - 19m
Previous Financial Guidance 2025 (October 29th - Company Announcement no. 30/2025)
Revenue
DKK 115m - 121m
EBITDA
DKK 23m - 28m
EBT
DKK 11m - 16m
Original Financial Guidance 2025 (December 12th - Company Announcement no. 15/2024)
Revenue
DKK 85m - 106m
EBITDA
DKK 16m - 20m
EBT
DKK 6m - 9m
