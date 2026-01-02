Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises Guidance for 2025

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games has raised its 2025 financial guidance, spurred by strong, better-than-expected preliminary results for the fourth quarter.

Normally, we have paused marketing during the last week of October and resumed it in January due to higher advertising costs. However, with the introduction of Applovin into our marketing network, we have been able to maintain user acquisition throughout Q4.

New Financial Guidance 2025:

Revenue DKK 125 - 126m EBITDA DKK 30 - 31m EBT DKK 18 - 19m

Previous Financial Guidance 2025 (October 29th - Company Announcement no. 30/2025)

Revenue DKK 115m - 121m EBITDA DKK 23m - 28m EBT DKK 11m - 16m

Original Financial Guidance 2025 (December 12th - Company Announcement no. 15/2024)