TROPHY GAMES Development A/S: Trophy Games Announces Co-Development & Publishing Agreement

Copenhagen, Denmark. Trophy Games Development A/S ("Trophy Games") is pleased to announce a new development and publishing agreement with German-based Tivola Games GmbH, a subsidiary of Jumpgate AB. The partnership centers on the creation of a yet-to-be-announced mobile game focused on managing, breeding and competing with horses.

Financials and Co-Financing

The total budget for the project has been finalized at approximately DKK 13.2 million. The project benefits from a strong co-financing structure:

Trophy Games Contribution: Trophy Games will provide approximately DKK 7.3 million (SEK 10.5 million) toward the project.

External Funding: The remaining DKK 5.9 million (SEK 8.5 million) is secured through funds from the German federal program for game co-financing.

Project Timeline and Commercial Terms

The development phase is set for a 15-month duration, with the project officially kicking off in mid-March 2026. Tivola Games will be the primary developer, while Trophy Games will act as the publisher and provide strategic support throughout the process.

Financially, the agreement is structured so that Trophy Games will first recover its investment. Following this recoupment phase, revenue will be shared between the parties, providing a potential significant upside for both Trophy Games and Tivola.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to partner with Tivola Games and Jumpgate on this exciting new title," says Søren Gleie, CEO of Trophy Games. "The horse game niche has a deeply passionate and dedicated audience, and combining Tivola's development expertise with our publishing capabilities is a perfect strategic fit. The support from the German public funding program makes this a highly attractive financial proposition, allowing us to deliver a high-quality game while maintaining a strong risk-reward balance for our investors. We look forward to sharing more details about the game as development progresses."

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark



Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Visit us at trophy-games.com and managergaming.com!