WKN: A1CVKF | ISIN: SE0002095604 | Ticker-Symbol: A4W
Tradegate
30.12.25 | 09:58
4,080 Euro
+0,62 % +0,025
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.01.2026 16:00 Uhr
Arise AB: Arise AB (publ) applies for delisting and convenes an extraordinary general meeting

On 26 November 2025 Aneo Holding AS, through Aneo BidCo 1 AB ("Aneo BidCo"), announced a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Arise AB (publ) ("Arise" or the "Company") to tender all outstanding shares in Arise to Aneo BidCo (the "Offer).

In a press release on 30 December 2025, the Bidder announced the outcome of the Offer, declared the Offer unconditional and completed the Offer.

Following the Offer, Aneo BidCo controls a total of 38,002,709 shares in Arise, corresponding to 92.82 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Arise. Aneo BidCo has also obtained binding conditional undertakings to accept the Offer from index funds, corresponding to approximately 1.26 percent of the shares and votes in Arise (on a fully diluted basis). Aneo BidCo has extended the acceptance period until 15 January 2026 to give remaining shareholders the opportunity to accept the Offer. Aneo BidCo has notified Arise that it intends to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company.

In light of the above, the Board of Directors of Arise as of today, at the request of Aneo BidCo, decided to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in Arise's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received notification thereof from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Furthermore, at the request of Aneo BidCo, the Board of Directors of Arise has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 29 January 2026 to resolve on the election of a new Board of Directors. The notice of the meeting will be published in a separate press release.

Halmstad 2 January 2026

Arise AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on January 2, 2026.

About Arise
Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Regarding information about how we process your personal data we refer to our Privacy policy, which is available on our website www.arise.se. If you no longer wish to have our press releases and news please contact us via info@arise.se.

Arise AB (publ), Linjegatan 7, SE-302 50 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id.no. 556274-6726. E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
