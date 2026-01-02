Allison Transmission, Inc.: Allison Transmission Completes Acquisition of Dana Incorporated's Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems Business, Creating a Premier, Global Industrial Leader

Combined company to form $5.5 billion revenue global enterprise with operations spanning 29 countries

Global footprint positioned to meet growing demand for advanced high-performance mobility and work solutions across infrastructure, energy, agriculture, construction and national security

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN, "Allison", "the Company") today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems business of Dana Incorporated, a leading provider of drivetrain and propulsion solutions, for approximately $2.7 billion. The combination of industry-leading products and advanced technologies will accelerate Allison's growth and broaden the Company's position as a global provider of commercial duty mobility and work solutions that Improve the Way the World Works.

"We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from Dana Incorporated's Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems business to Allison," said David Graziosi, Allison Chair, President and CEO. "Together, we have an expanded market reach and broader portfolio of high-quality and reliable products, creating a global platform that will continue to deliver strong financial performance from both organic and inorganic growth. Our talented colleagues are dedicated to helping support our customers and their end users to better capitalize on the global megatrends shaping the modern industrial world."

The combined company will be headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, and led by Graziosi. The company will operate under the Allison name and be comprised of two business units. Allison Transmission will be led by Fred Bohley, President & Business Unit Leader, and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems will be led by Craig Price, President & Business Unit Leader. Both Bohley and Price will report to Graziosi, and Bohley will continue to serve as Allison's Chief Operating Officer. Business unit leadership will be located around the world, reflecting the global nature of the business and the importance of local insights for its customers and stakeholders. Collectively, these changes allow the Company to better serve an expanded customer base with more local sourcing, production and service via a deeper pool of engineering and technological expertise.

BofA Securities and KPMG LLP served as Allison's financial and transaction advisors respectively, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor. Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup and JPMorgan provided committed financing in connection with the transaction. Edelman acted as Allison's strategic communications advisor.

About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) ("Allison") is a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world. Enhanced by a track record of strategic acquisitions, Allison operates through two business units: Allison Transmission and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, the Company manufactures solutions which offer industry-leading value propositions across vital sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation and national security. For over 110 years, Allison has been recognized as a reliable partner of choice, keeping essential industries moving anytime, in over 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com

Forward-Looking Statements

