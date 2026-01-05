

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ORIX Corporation shared a summary of the New Year's message delivered by Hidetake Takahashi, Member of the Board of Directors, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, to ORIX Group employees.



The message highlighted that ORIX Group has maintained solid performance across Finance, Operation, and Investments, and is steadily progressing toward its revised net income target of 440 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2026.



Looking ahead, Takahashi noted that the global political and economic environment is likely to remain uncertain. He stressed the importance of responding quickly and flexibly to changes while monitoring global trends. ORIX Group will continue to focus on portfolio management, advanced risk management, and the creation of new businesses, while working to improve capital efficiency and achieve sustainable growth.



