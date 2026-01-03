Exor N.V.: Exor-Ferrari Family Press Release - Shareholders' Agreement

Amsterdam, 3 January 2026

EXOR AND THE FERRARI FAMILY EXTEND SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT ON FERRARI

Exor N.V., on the one hand, and Piero Ferrari and Trust Piero Ferrari, on the other hand, have agreed to renew the shareholders' agreement relating to Ferrari N.V., confirming their respective alignment and commitment to Ferrari.



The new agreement enters into force upon expiration of the current shareholders' agreement and will have a three-year term until 4 January 2029, with an automatic renewal for a further three-year period unless terminated by the parties in accordance with its terms.

The agreement provides for consultation arrangements designed to allow the parties to coordinate their positions on matters to be resolved at general meetings of Ferrari shareholders and sets out reciprocal rights of first offer in case of transfers of Ferrari shares to third parties.

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, CNH, Stellantis and Philips.