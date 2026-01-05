SMX: Tech Company SMX, Leader in Molecular Marketing and Digital Tracing Solutions, begins 2026 Focused on Growth and Plastic Cycle Token

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Fully financed through Q1, tech pioneer SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has begun 2026 with an eye on accelerating adoption of its Plastic Cycle Token and verification platform

As businesses worldwide face mounting pressure to meet carbon-reduction targets and comply with a growing patchwork of regional and governmental regulations, SMX has emerged as a practical solution provider across the value chain. The Company's proprietary marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technologies allow materials to be authenticated and followed from where the raw materials are sourced to production through reuse and end-of-life, helping organizations move toward a low-carbon economy with greater confidence and clarity.

The company's 2026 focus also includes building long-term enterprise value by expanding real-world deployment of its molecular identity technology and further strengthening its digital infrastructure. Its Plastic Cycle Token is central to this effort, translating real material lifecycle activity into verifiable, auditable data. By doing so, recycling, recovery, and sustainability outcomes can be measured more accurately, supporting regulatory compliance, transparent reporting, and new forms of value tied to verified circular practices.

During 2025, SMX established multiple international partnerships across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, extending the reach of its technology into manufacturing, logistics, and recycling environments. The Company also expanded the use of its molecular identity platform beyond plastics into additional industrial materials, underscoring the flexibility and scalability of its approach. At the same time, it continued to enhance its digital platform to support verification at scale. These advancements enable material identities to persist through processing, reuse, and recycling, reinforcing SMX's role as an infrastructure provider at a moment when trust, traceability, and proof are increasingly required for market access and regulatory approval.

