Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned executive Charles Vennat to its board of directors. Charles is an accomplished CEO and corporate director with significant experience leading complex manufacturing, consumer packaged goods and regulated cannabis businesses.

Charles currently serves as President & CEO of CMI Mulching. Prior thereto, Charles held senior leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer and Director of 48North, President & CEO of Greentone Enterprises, and President and Director of Bastos of Canada, providing him with deep expertise across the regulated cannabis and CPG sectors. Charles is active in community and philanthropic initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and the armed forces, and is a member of YPO. He holds an MA (Hons) in Business Studies and Economics from the University of Edinburgh and an MBA from Concordia University's John Molson School of Business.

Jeff Swainson, President & CEO of SSC, stated: "With the retirement of Steve Bjornson last month, we endeavoured to strengthen our board by adding a highly qualified director with deep cannabis industry experience. The appointment of Charles more than achieves this goal, as he brings significant CEO level experience with two Canadian licensed cannabis producers, one with a successful liquidity event, and one that experienced strong growth. We are very excited to capture the significant value that a professional such as Charles will bring to our shareholders."

Concurrent with his appointment, SSC has granted 500,000 stock options to Charles at an exercise price of $0.15, vesting 1/3 on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of the grant, and 1/3 on the second anniversary of the grant, and with a five-year term.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

