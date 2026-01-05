Buffalo Potash receives final approval for listing from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Buffalo Potash to start trading under the symbol "BUFF" on January 6, 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (formerly, 1377319 B.C. Ltd.) (TSXV: BUFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The common shares of the Company (CUSIP 119794105 / ISIN CA1197941059) will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "BUFF" on January 6, 2026.

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "I am very grateful for the tireless work undertaken by our team to achieve this milestone and what it means for the future of Buffalo. I am also humbled by the opportunity to lead Buffalo at this pivotal moment in Company history - the commencement of the Disley Showcase project in the world's premier potash jurisdiction. Tireless planning, integrity and flawless execution - that's what will help us build on the current momentum as we proceed with our commercial roadmap for modular selective solution mining of potash in Saskatchewan."

The listing of the Company on the TSXV follows a successful financing of approximately $7.78 million in December 2025. The Company has an experienced and motivated management team led by its CEO and director, Stephen Halabura, COO, Quinton Hardage, and CFO, Akash Patel and board members Morgan Tincher, Dean Potter, and Peter Jackson. On listing, the Company will have outstanding 81,059,780 common shares issued and outstanding, and 19,817,683 common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of certain stock options, finder's warrants and warrants of the Company. For more information regarding the Company, please refer to its filing statement dated December 23, 2025, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is a Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project and related assets with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in Canada's leading potash jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit www.buffalopotash.ca or please contact:

