This production-focused demonstration showcases real-time driver monitoring, safe and secure ECU consolidation with unified system debugging

Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced a joint demonstration at CES 2026 highlighting how safety-critical driver monitoring can be seamlessly integrated into modern, consolidated automotive software-defined vehicle architectures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105522143/en/

Together, Smart Eye and Green Hills are demonstrating a production-ready foundation for OEMs and Tier 1s seeking to accelerate the development and deployment of safe and secure driver monitoring on modern, software-defined vehicle architectures. The combined solution helps automakers reduce integration complexity, shorten validation cycles, and meet the growing safety and regulatory requirements for driver monitoring, including the EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) and the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

Built on production-grade software, the demo showcases Smart Eye's driver monitoring software running alongside a digital instrument cluster on a single automotive engine control unit (ECU) powered by Green Hills Software's ASIL-certified INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS). The solution demonstrates how mixed-criticality applications like Smart Eye's safety-critical DMS can run safely and securely on the same compute platform while maintaining proven isolation and freedom-from-interference from other areas of the platform.

To illustrate this architecture in action, the demo is part of a network of multiple in-vehicle ECUs, a cloud-connected gateway, and a driving simulation environment. Real-world driving events generated by the CARLA simulator are fed into the vehicle network, triggering visual alerts on the instrument cluster. When Smart Eye's software detects driver distraction, the system broadcasts a DMS event across the network, prompting the cluster to display a "driver break needed" or "attention" warning on the cluster panel. These events are simultaneously logged by the gateway ECU and transmitted to the cloud by the gateway ECU for analytics and diagnostics.

The demonstration also highlights Green Hills Software's ASIL-certified next-generation development environment, giving developers a unified view across all applications and ECUs. In an intuitive graphical timeline display, engineers can trace events, monitor network messaging, and debug interactions across the cluster, gateway, zonal controller, and driver monitoring applications significantly increasing developer productivity while reducing development and integration time.

"We're proud to collaborate with Green Hills Software to demonstrate a truly production-focused approach to integrating driver monitoring into modern vehicle architectures," said Martin Krantz, CEO of Smart Eye. "This joint solution shows how OEMs can bring safety-critical driver monitoring to market faster by combining our proven DMS software with a secure, consolidated compute platform designed for the challenging demands of today's vehicles."

"By pairing Smart Eye's industry-leading driver monitoring software with our INTEGRITY RTOS and development tools, we're delivering to OEMs and Tier 1s a clear path to deploy mixed-criticality applications safely and efficiently," said Dan Mender, VP of Business Development at Green Hills Software. "This demo underscores how our combined technologies help customers accelerate the development of next-generation in-cabin safety systems, reduce integration efforts, and ensure freedom-from-interference."

Smart Eye and Green Hills Software will showcase their integrated automotive platform at CES 2026, January 6-9, in the Green Hills Software booth #6227 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For OEMs and partners interested in a demonstration, meeting requests can be submitted at https://www.ghs.com/events/CES_2026.html.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software LLC, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions companies it acquired in 2021 Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105522143/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Green Hills Software

Christopher Smith

+1-805-965-6044

media@ghs.com

Smart Eye

Lisa Strandvik

Head of Global Marketing, Smart Eye

lisa.strandvik@smarteye.se