Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure to Scale Physical Private Edge Cloud to Deliver Powerful Zero Trust Cybersecurity, Digital Twin and Agentic Data Monetization to 100 U.S. Cities in 2026

Partnership pairs Datavault AI's patented DataValue, DataScore and Information Data Exchange (IDE) solutions with Available Infrastructure's SanQtum cybersecure high performance points of presence designed to support near-real-time tokenization, data exchange, and agentic monetization that will provide Datavault AI the foundation to scale enterprise adoption of its AI while also solving for requisite regulatory compliance for its IDE

Quantum Key Encryption from SanQtum will further differentiate patented and forthcoming Datavault AI IDE deployments with Elements Exchange (RWA), NIL and American Political Exchanges set to Launch Q1 2026, that will be quantum ready

33 Top cities in US will begin with systems integration of patented Data Vault, DataScore, IDE and Available Infrastructure's SanQtum cybersecurity for private high performance computing in the Datavault AI Edge Network

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Datavault AI ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DVLT) a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies today announced a nationwide planned deployment of SanQtum in partnership with AP Global Holdings LLC (d/b/a Available Infrastructure) to enable secure communications, encrypted storage, and high-performance data processing across 100 cities throughout the contiguous United States. Built to support Datavault AI's patented IDE, which helps turn raw data into tradable assets, this deployment is designed to deliver lower latency, stronger cyber protection, and consistent performance across distributed environments.

By combining Datavault AI's RWA tokenization with Available Infrastructure's distributed architecture, the companies aim to deliver secure points of presence that support workflows where speed, integrity, and trust are essential. Datavault AI's IDE helps create a digital twin of a physical asset by linking it to a permanent, tamper-resistant record, stored as immutable metadata or on a blockchain. As the nationwide deployment scales, the companies expect the combined footprint to accelerate trusted tokenization, exchange, and valuation by placing secure data processing closer to where data is created and decisions are made.

"Performance and presence in this precursor to true quantum computing starts with command of our own and the first virtual private network that will rival power-strapped bulky data center build outs with a redundant, cybersecure cluster of Available Infrastructure's SanQtum and Datavault AI servers that can do more with less power consumption and absent the burden of coolant required of legacy systems," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI. "This deployment advances our ability to achieve true immutability of digital objects through Quantum Key Encryption that is foundational to support high-integrity zero-trust tokenization. Our coming and market superior data exchange with hundreds of tokenomic use cases will provide first-of-its-kind secure infrastructure positioned closer to the point of need. We have an opportunity to really impact our customers' bottom lines while bolstering our industry lead and making access to super compute power sustainable and obtainable by companies of all sizes and in markets of our choosing, starting here in the United States the most lucrative."

"SanQtum provides the cybersecurity vault for Datavault AI. With edge compute projected to grow at a nearly 30% CAGR through 2033, now is the time to build Datavault AI's sovereign cloud at the nation's edge. In our preliminary estimation, each network location has a servicable addressable market (SAM) potential exceeding $100 million per annum driven by regional demand for high performance computing applications including digital twins and data monetization, making Datavault AI our ideal partner," stated Daniel C. Gregory, CEO of Available Infrastructure. "Through SanQtum, we are deploying secure edge nodes built for high availability and ultra-low latency with zero trust controls, enabling Datavault AI to bring trusted quantum encrypted tokenization, exchange, and valuation to the edge, at national scale."

Following the initial rollout, Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure will align deployment standards and operational tooling to connect Datavault capabilities, focused on real-time data observation, market capture, valuation, and secure, encrypted monetization of data assets, to a national footprint of hardened edge locations. This footprint enables customers to collect and process data closer to the point of creation, then generate permanent records, confirm identity, and connect RWAs to immutable blockchain entries at the speed of operations.

Datavault AI: Patent-Backed tokenization and Data-provenance capabilities

Datavault AI is a technology and patent portfolio-driven company positioned in RWA tokenization through a strategic licensing model and through a platform that helps organizations connect RWAs to immutable blockchain records for traceability, authenticity, and monetization. The Company highlights its exchange platform as a foundation for securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata or blockchain objects, supporting use cases such as digital twins and "responsible AI with integrity," while also enabling integration with compliant blockchains to create tokenized solutions tailored to customer needs.

Available Infrastructure: Secure, Highly Available, Distributed Platform

Available Infrastructure will provide the distributed solution through SanQtum, a real-time edge platform that bundles edge cloud services and zero trust cybersecurity in a single platform. SanQtum will operate across distributed micro data centers in, and around, major metropolitan areas and urban centers. SanQtum pre-integrates a technology stack in a micro edge data center form factor, ready for deployment from near-prem urban sites to telecom towers to austere environments, to run intelligent, sovereign workloads directly at the edge without sending data back to the cloud.

Urban sites and other on-prem and near-prem edge locations plus fiber optic communications can deliver ultra-low latency in supported configurations. SanQtum applies a CISA-compliant zero trust approach and NIST-approved quantum-resilient encryption. Its multi-site architecture spans multiple locations and communications paths, including in-ground fiber optic, SATCOM, and a wireless self-healing mesh, with resilient backup power to support operational resilience and continuity.

Deployment highlights

Secure communications with standardized controls across distributed sites

Secure storage and near-edge compute positioned closer to operations and data sources

Secure data processing designed for performance-sensitive and mission-critical workflows

Zero trust, quantum-resilient protection in private mesh environments

High availability and continuity supported by multi-site, multi-channel architecture

Looking Ahead

Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure look forward to expanding this national rollout and supporting additional customer deployments that benefit from secure communications, secure storage, near-edge compute, and secure data processing. As coverage scales across the U.S., the companies expect the combined infrastructure footprint to help accelerate trusted tokenization, exchange, and valuation workflows by placing cybersecure edge nodes closer to where data is generated and decisions are made.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Available Infrastructure

Based in Northern Virginia along the Washington, DC, beltway, Available Infrastructure combines national security-grade, zero trust cyber protection and AI-powered, quantum-ready edge computing into an integrated edge solution for critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and enterprise AI models. For more information, please visit https://availableinfrastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected benefits of the partnership with Available Infrastructure, anticipated deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities across 100 cities throughout the contiguous Unites States, the timing, scope, and expected benefits of the national rollout, the performance and impact of the near-edge architecture and secure networking on-ramps, anticipated customer adoption and use cases (including tokenization, data exchange, and valuation), and expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: change in market demand for secure high-performance data processing; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities and ability to turn raw data into tradeable assets; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Media Contacts

Datavault AI Inc

info@dvlt.ai

Available Infrastructure

Kiersten Hileman

Kiersten.hileman@availableinfra.com

VP Strategic Partnerships

786.797.7543

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-and-available-infrastructure-to-scale-physical-private-e-1123888