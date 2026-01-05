LifeMD, Inc.: LifeMD Expands Collaboration with Novo Nordisk as Recognized Telehealth Partner Offering Newly Approved Wegovy Pill

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care and pharmacy services, today announced it is now offering Novo Nordisk's Wegovy- (semaglutide) pill - the first and only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 therapy for chronic weight management and cardiovascular health - through its end-to-end telehealth platform. Eligible patients can access the Wegovy® pill for as little as $149 per month, further expanding LifeMD's portfolio of branded obesity treatments.

This announcement broadens LifeMD's long-standing collaboration with Novo Nordisk. As part of the relationship, LifeMD is featured on the NovoCare- and Wegovy- websites as a trusted telehealth provider, reflecting growing demand for convenient, clinically supported access to branded GLP-1 therapies.

On December 22, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novo Nordisk's Wegovy- pill as the first and only oral GLP-1 therapy indicated to reduce excess body weight, support long-term weight maintenance, and reduce the risk of certain major adverse cardiovascular events.1 FDA approval of the Wegovy- pill was supported by a 64-week Phase 3 trial showing weight loss efficacy unmatched by other oral GLP-1 candidates, with once-daily treatment plus diet and exercise achieving 16.6% mean weight loss versus 2.7% with placebo.2 The availability of an oral formulation is expected to broaden access to GLP-1 treatment by offering an alternative option for patients who may be hesitant to initiate or continue weekly injections.

"In close collaboration with Novo Nordisk, we moved quickly to bring the Wegovy- pill to patients through LifeMD at the attractive cash-pay price, reinforcing our role as a preferred virtual destination for evidence-based medical weight management," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. "We believe oral GLP-1 therapies represent an important next phase in obesity care. By supporting patients seeking care through Novo's 'Find a Doctor' feature - alongside our own strong patient acquisition capabilities - we see a substantial long-term opportunity to further expand access and deliver a seamless experience that combines comprehensive clinical support with branded GLP-1 therapies shipped directly to patients' homes."

LifeMD's integration with NovoCare- Pharmacy provides streamlined access to Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including Wegovy- (injectable and oral) and Ozempic- , at competitive cash-pay pricing. Patients receive a comprehensive, end-to-end experience that includes virtual visits with LifeMD's affiliated medical group across all 50 states, ongoing clinical oversight, access to nationwide diagnostic testing, coordinated pharmacy fulfillment with fast shipping and real-time tracking, and simplified billing and payment.

"Innovation can only make a difference when people can access it. Our collaboration with LifeMD gives patients a trusted telehealth option where they can connect with a healthcare provider and begin authentic, FDA-approved treatment," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations, Novo Nordisk. "It's another way we're meeting people where they receive care and with the first and only FDA-approved oral GLP-1, Wegovy- pill offers patients convenience and choice."



All doses of the Wegovy- pill are available by prescription to eligible LifeMD patients who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover prescription weight-loss medications. Wegovy- 1.5mg and 4mg pills are available to patients at $149 per month. After April 15, 2026, Wegovy- 4mg pills will be available at $199 per month, and the 9mg and 25mg pills will be available at $299 per month.

1 Wegovy prescribing information: https://www.novo-pi.com/wegovy.pdf

2 Based on the trial product estimand: estimated efficacy in an idealized scenario in which all patients stayed on treatment and took no other weight loss therapies. Wharton S, Lingvay I, Bogdanski P, et al. Oral semaglutide 25 mg in adults with overweight or obesity. N Engl J Med. 2025; 393:1077-1087. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2500969.

