

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), the Japanese automotive giant, Monday announced that it is signing a memorandum of understanding or MoU with Princeton NuEnergy Inc. or PNE, an advanced materials manufacturer, to advance discussion on collaboration around next-generation lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.



The agreement reflects the companies' shared intention to strengthen the circular battery materials supply chain and U.S energy independence through innovative recycling and rejuvenation pathways, Princeton NuEnergy said in a statement.



The MoU outlines a framework focused on collaborative validation projects and the potential for future commercial-scale applications. It aligns Honda's global electrification strategy with PNE's mission to expand cost-efficient production of battery-grade cathode active materials through a closed-loop platform.



In pre-market activity, HMC shares were trading at $29.90, down 0.17% on the New York Stock Exchange.



