Better Collective A/S: Mindway AI teams up with DraftKings to expand responsible gaming tools and resources

With Gamalyze, DraftKings customers gain personalized insights to help make more informed gaming decisions.

Press release

Mindway AI, a leader in neuroscience-based responsible gaming solutions and a part of Better Collective, has announced that it will integrate its award-winning Gamalyze tool into the DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center. The collaboration builds on DraftKings' ongoing commitment to player education by adding a science-based experience tool to its suite of industry-leading tools and resources.

Unlike traditional self-assessments, Gamalyze evaluates actual decision-making during a simulated card game, providing objective insights based on real behavior rather than self-reporting. The experience offers tailored feedback to help customers reflect on and manage their play responsibly.

"Mindway AI is committed to advancing science-based tools so that players can game responsibly," said Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI. "Integrating Gamalyze with DraftKings' Responsible Gaming Center reflects our mutual commitment to providing customers with access to educational and personalized insights based on their own real-world engagement. Working with DraftKings signifies a proactive approach when it comes to responsible gaming and allows us to expand the reach and impact of these innovations across a broad and active customer base."

Gamalyze complements DraftKings' existing evidence-based responsible gaming tools and resources with an interactive, science-based experience.

"At DraftKings, promoting informed decision-making to our customers is central to how we engage with them, and we're pleased to work with Mindway AI to continue such promotion," said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings. "As more customers engage with tools like Gamalyze to better understand their personal play, we are continuing to enhance our culture of responsibility and innovation at DraftKings."

The addition of Gamalyze marks another step in DraftKings' ongoing efforts to combine technology and research to promote informed play. DraftKings also collaborates with research institutions, advocacy organizations, and industry regulators to advance responsible gaming education and awareness.

To learn more about Mindway AI's award-winning gaming solutions, please visit www.mindway.ai. To learn more about DraftKings' responsible gaming initiatives, visit the Responsible Gaming Center at rg.draftkings.com.

About Mindway AI

Based on neuroscience and artificial intelligence, Mindway AI works with gaming operators, platform providers, regulators, and governments to supply state-of-the-art tools and resources. Mindway AI has established a strong global presence and is rapidly expanding into new markets, with solutions live in over 65 jurisdictions, including the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, and Malta. At present, Mindway AI's solutions detect more than 14.7 million active players monthly and are translated into 14 different languages. Better Collective A/S is a majority shareholder of Mindway AI.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, AceOdds, Wettbasis, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Press@bettercollective.com

+45 2349 1009