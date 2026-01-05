Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 20:34
2,970 Euro
-9,17 % -0,300
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9202,95022:36
2,9202,94521:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 22:11 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/2025


232,207,589

Total gross of voting rights:

232,207,589



Total net* of voting rights:

232,133,009

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18b49842-7723-41fa-93d7-9bda6c629700)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
