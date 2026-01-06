

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Faculty AI Ltd., a UK-based AI-native services and products company, to strengthen its capabilities in delivering safe and secure artificial intelligence solutions that help clients reinvent core and mission-critical business processes.



The transaction consideration was not disclosed. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



Following completion, the Faculty AI team of more than 400 AI professionals will integrate with Accenture's workforce.



Faculty chief executive officer Marc Warner will become Accenture's chief technology officer and join the company's Global Management Committee.



As part of the integration, Faculty Frontier, an enterprise decision intelligence platform with advanced simulation and optimisation capabilities, will be added to Accenture's product suite.



The platform is already being used jointly by Accenture and Faculty AI to support clients such as Novartis in improving clinical trial planning and execution.



Faculty AI was founded in 2014 and provides AI strategy, AI safety, and the design, build and deployment of high-performance AI systems for public and private sector clients in the UK and other markets while working with AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic and the UK AI Security Institute.



