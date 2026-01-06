Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (the "Company" or "Buffalo") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol BUFF.

Mr. Steve Halabura, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "The start of trading represents the culmination of extensive technical, operational, and strategic work behind the scenes at Buffalo Potash. We want to change the potash production paradigm - our patented Horizontal Line-Drive technology and modular development model are designed to challenge conventional potash project economics and execution timelines - aiming to have the same impact on potash as other innovative short-cycle production methods have in oil and gas, uranium, and lithium. Our team is eager to begin rapidly developing our first project in the world's premier jurisdiction for potash."

Buffalo is advancing Canada's next wave of potash supply by leveraging mature, well-proven horizontal drilling and completion technology within a patent-protected, modular solution-mining framework. The Company's development strategy is led by an experienced management team and centered on the Disley Project in Saskatchewan, located adjacent to the producing K+S Bethune Mine.

Buffalo Investor Highlights:

Critical Mineral: Canada recognizes potash as a critical mineral supporting global food security and sustainable agriculture.

Premier Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan, the world's premier potash jurisdiction, accounting for over 32% of global potash supply and offering transparent regulation, export-capable rail, reliable power, and deep sector technical and operational talent to meet growing global demand for potash.1

Long-Duration Opportunity: Buffalo's portfolio of Saskatchewan potash assets is structured to support staged, long-life development aligned with long-term global fertilizer demand.

Experienced Leadership: Buffalo's leadership has played key roles across major Saskatchewan potash projects over the past two decades.

Patented Technology: Buffalo Potash's Horizontal Line-Drive ("HLD") solution-mining method applies mature horizontal drilling and completion technology to potash mining, which is anticipated to reduce fresh-water use and well count compared to conventional vertical cavern well development.

Capital Efficiency: Deployment of mature, scalable, and readily available oilfield technology reduces bespoke engineering, lowers upfront capital intensity, and accelerates time-to-first-production relative to conventional vertical-well cavern designs.

Scalable Modular Execution: Buffalo's Disley Showcase Facility targets ~125,000 tonnes/year of soluble-grade potash production, with a pathway to modular expansions enabling 500,000+ tonnes/year of granular MOP production at each of its three projects in Saskatchewan.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is a Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project and related assets with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in Canada's leading potash jurisdiction.

