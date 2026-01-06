Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Beckett's Inc. (CSE: BKTS) (OTCQB: BKTSF), a fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage brand has launched a national Dry January initiative spanning major retail, subscription, and influencer channels. The month-long campaign includes featured promotions at Total Wine & More, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, national non-alcoholic subscription service Raising the Bar, Los Angeles bottle shop Burden of Proof, along with a feature in Mystical Mocktails, the upcoming cocktail recipe book by author and influencer Julia Halina Hadas.

The campaign reflects growing consumer interest in mindful drinking in January and beyond, as more consumers seek premium non-alcoholic options. Backed by beverage industry veterans behind brands such as Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett's brings that demand to life through premium non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits designed for bold flavour without the alcohol.

Campaign Highlights

National Retail Promotions

Throughout January, Beckett's will offer promotions that may include product discounts, end-cap displays, and samplings at Total Wine & More, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and select independent retailers such as Burden of Proof in Los Angeles. Featured products include the brand's award-winning non-alcoholic Cinnamon Whiskey (Gold Medal, Zero Proof Choice Awards) and Coconut Rum (Silver Medal, Zero Proof Choice Awards), along with its full line of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

"Beckett's has been a tremendous partner throughout our first year in business," said Obreanna McReynolds, co-founder of Burden of Proof. "Beckett's will be featured prominently in our store throughout the month of January through a number of exciting promotions."

Raising the Bar Collaboration

Beckett's has partnered with Raising the Bar, a leading national non-alcoholic beverage subscription service, to feature its Gin & Tonic and Paloma canned cocktails in the January box. Each cocktail contains just 35 calories per serving.

"We're excited to feature two of Beckett's top-selling cocktails and introduce our community to this wonderful brand," said Abbie Romanul, founder of Raising the Bar. "Collaborations with brands like Beckett's provide targeted sampling to consumers who are actively exploring the category and looking to incorporate elevated non-alc options into their routines not just in Dry January, but year-round. Beckett's quality and flavor profile align perfectly with what our community is looking for in non-alcoholic options."

'Mystical Mocktails' Book Launch

Author and influencer Julia Halina Hadas releases Mystical Mocktails on January 6, a cocktail recipe book focused on non-alcoholic ingredients and featuring some of Beckett's products. Beckett's is also a sponsor of the launch event, where Hadas will debut select recipes from the book.

"I love Beckett's products and am grateful for their partnership in helping me bring these recipes to life," said Hadas. "Their spirits provide the authentic flavour foundation that makes these mocktails truly special."

"The shift in consumer behavior around alcohol has been remarkable," said Larry Weintraub, CEO of Beckett's. "While Dry January has traditionally been the category's biggest month, we're now seeing sustained interest year-round as more consumers choose moderation without sacrificing taste. This campaign sets the tone for where Beckett's plans to head in 2026 and beyond."

About Beckett's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & Spirits

Beckett's is an award-winning non-alcoholic beverage brand offering premium cocktails and spirits crafted with natural flavours. Shaped by the vision of industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett's delivers bold, cocktail-inspired taste without the alcohol.

The portfolio includes Beckett's Tonics, sparkling ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics such as the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic, as well as Beckett's '27 non-alcoholic spirits, including Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. Beckett's products are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar.

Beckett's products are available at Total Wine & More, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, DrinkBecketts.com, and select independent retailers, bars, restaurants, resorts, and nightclubs nationwide. The brand has achieved category-leading success at Total Wine & More and Walmart.com, with double-digit year-over-year growth.

Beckett's believes in celebrating life on your terms, because just like its drinks, you're Too Good To Be Wasted.

Learn more at www.DrinkBecketts.com.

