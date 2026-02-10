Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Beckett's Inc. (CSE: BKTS), a fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage brand, announced today that its ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails are rolling out at BevMo! locations across California. The initial launch will feature Beckett's Tonics Non-Alcoholic Gin & Tonic and upon completion of its next production run, be followed by best seller Beckett's Tonics Non-Alcoholic Moscow Mule.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Beckett's California retail strategy, building on the brand's growing presence across the state. All Beckett's canned non-alcoholic cocktails deliver bold, authentic flavour with just 35 calories per serving and are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar.

"We're thrilled to partner with BevMo! to bring Beckett's to their California consumers who are looking for premium non-alcoholic options," said Larry Weintraub, CEO of Beckett's. "BevMo! has built a reputation for curating the best beverage selections, and we're honoured to be part of that lineup."

With the addition of BevMo! to the portfolio of the Company's existing retailers, the Company believes that it is well positioned at the start of the year to continue expanding into other retail chains nationwide as the momentum and exposure of its award-winning brand continues.

About Beckett's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & Spirits

Beckett's is an award-winning non-alcoholic beverage brand offering premium cocktails and spirits crafted with natural flavors. Shaped by the vision of industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett's delivers bold, cocktail-inspired taste without the alcohol.

The portfolio includes Beckett's Tonics, sparkling ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics such as the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic, as well as Beckett's '27 non-alcoholic spirits, including Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. Beckett's products are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar.

Beckett's products are available at BevMo!, Total Wine & More, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, DrinkBecketts.com, and select independent retailers, bars, restaurants, resorts, and nightclubs nationwide.

Beckett's believes in celebrating life on your terms, because just like its drinks, you're Too Good To Be Wasted.

Learn more at www.DrinkBecketts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, political risks, changes and uncertainties relating to relevant federal and state legislation and regulations, the availability, and costs, of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in input costs, and changes in consumer tastes and preferences. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283329

Source: Becketts Inc.