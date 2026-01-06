

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch (BUD) said it will invest $30 million to upgrade brewing and packaging equipment at its Jacksonville, Florida, brewery and can plant, increasing production capacity for Michelob ULTRA, the company's top-selling and fastest-growing beer.



The investment forms part of its Brewing Futures programme, under which the brewer has spent more than $300 million across U.S. facilities in the past year to support manufacturing jobs, skills training, and veteran employment. Company executives said the Jacksonville upgrades will expand bottling lines and brewing tanks, helping meet rising demand for the brand.



Local and state officials said the project is expected to strengthen Jacksonville's manufacturing base, create new job opportunities, and drive economic growth in Northeast Florida. Anheuser-Busch has invested more than $100 million in its Jacksonville operations since 2021 as part of nearly $2 billion committed to its U.S. facilities over the last five years.



BUD currently trades at $63.9 or 1% higher on the NYSE.



