Waga Energy Waga Energy: Termination of the liquidity contract 06-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Eybens (France), 6th January 2025 Termination of the liquidity contract Waga Energy (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA) announces that it has terminated the liquidity contract entered into on November 2, 2021, with PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, effective as of December 22, 2025. As of the termination date, the resources appearing in the liquidity account are those presented in the last half-year report as of June 30, 2025, as the contract had been suspended in connection with the simplified public tender offer: -- 40,460 Waga Energy shares -- 434,871.70 euros It is noted that the following resources were held in the liquidity account: -- EUR500,000 at the time of implementation on November 19, 2021; -- An additional contribution of EUR500,000 was made on April 26, 2023; -- An additional contribution of EUR300,000 was made on April 02, 2024. Representing a total of EUR1,300,000. About Waga Energy Waga Energy (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Learn more: https:// waga-energy.com/en/ Contact Laurent Barbotin - Head of IR +33 (0)772 771-185 laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2026-01-06_PR_TerminationOfTheLiquidityContract =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2254884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

