Waga Energy: Termination of the liquidity contract

DJ Waga Energy: Termination of the liquidity contract 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy: Termination of the liquidity contract   
06-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Eybens (France), 6th January 2025 
 
Termination of the liquidity contract 

Waga Energy (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA) announces that it has terminated the liquidity contract entered into on November 
2, 2021, with PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, effective as of December 22, 2025. 

As of the termination date, the resources appearing in the liquidity account are those presented in the last half-year 
report as of June 30, 2025, as the contract had been suspended in connection with the simplified public tender offer: 
 
 -- 40,460 Waga Energy shares 
 -- 434,871.70 euros 
  
 
It is noted that the following resources were held in the liquidity account: 
 
 -- EUR500,000 at the time of implementation on November 19, 2021; 
 -- An additional contribution of EUR500,000 was made on April 26, 2023; 
 -- An additional contribution of EUR300,000 was made on April 02, 2024. 
  
 
Representing a total of EUR1,300,000. 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as 
biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is 
injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil 
gas. Waga Energy currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an 
installed capacity of more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 20 RNG production units 
under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and 
helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Learn more: https:// 
waga-energy.com/en/ 

Contact 
 
Laurent Barbotin - Head of IR 
 
+33 (0)772 771-185 
 
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-01-06_PR_TerminationOfTheLiquidityContract 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2254884 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2254884 06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254884&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
