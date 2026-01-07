

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a new Alexa.com website that allows some users to interact with its Alexa+ assistant directly through a web browser, marking a step toward competing more closely with AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.



The browser-based experience is limited to Alexa+ users, the company's upgraded AI assistant that debuted in February and is still in early access. Access is available through a waitlist or with select newer devices.



Through Alexa.com, users can ask questions, explore complex topics, generate content, plan travel, get homework help, and manage smart home devices from within the chat interface. The move is designed to make Alexa+ usable across more surfaces, as it was previously restricted to a mobile app or certain Echo devices.



Amazon has been under pressure to modernise Alexa in response to the rapid adoption of generative AI tools from rivals, including OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The company said tens of millions of people now have access to Alexa+, and the web interface fulfils a feature it had previewed last year as part of its broader rollout strategy.



Tuesday, AMZN closed at $240.93, up 3.38%, and is trading after hours at $240.85, down 0.04%, on the NasdaqGS.



