

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo has announced the next phase of its Hybrid AI Advantage, unveiling Lenovo Agentic AI and Lenovo xIQ, two new enterprise solutions designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence at scale.



Agentic AI provides organizations with governance, lifecycle automation, and advisory services to help deploy production-ready AI agents quickly and responsibly. By combining Lenovo AI Services with the Lenovo AI Library of validated use cases, enterprises can move from proof-of-concept to full deployment in as little as three months.



Lenovo xIQ introduces three delivery platforms spanning intelligent agents, the digital workplace, and hybrid infrastructure. These platforms enable rapid no-code AI agent creation, improve employee productivity through proactive issue detection and remediation, and optimize hybrid cloud operations with integrated AIOps, FinOps, and DevOps.



Together, Agentic AI and xIQ extend Lenovo's Hybrid AI Advantage from a foundational architecture to a complete lifecycle-driven approach, helping enterprises operationalize AI with confidence. With proven use cases and full-stack support, Lenovo positions itself as one of the few providers capable of guiding organizations through the entire AI journey-from agent creation to enterprise-wide deployment.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News