

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At Tech World @ CES 2026, Lenovo showcased its boldest vision yet for Hybrid AI, unveiling Lenovo and Motorola Qira, a unified personal AI super agent designed to work seamlessly across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Qira embodies Lenovo's vision of 'one AI, multiple devices,' delivering context-aware assistance and orchestrating tasks across ecosystems to elevate productivity, creativity, and connection.



Lenovo also expanded its AI PC portfolio with Intel, introducing new Aura Edition devices powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The lineup includes ThinkPad X1 Aura Edition laptops, Yoga Series Aura Edition consumer PCs, and distinctive all-in-one desktops, all featuring adaptive intelligence, proactive support, and cross-device sharing.



Motorola strengthened its premium smartphone portfolio with two flagship AI devices: the motorola razr fold, featuring an expansive 8.1-inch display and advanced creator tools, and the motorola signature, the brand's most refined smartphone with four 50MP AI-powered cameras and seven years of OS and security updates. In partnership with FIFA, Motorola also introduced the razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, inspired by the tournament's official brand and offering exclusive AI experiences.



Beyond devices, Lenovo announced breakthrough AI-native concepts, new ThinkSystem and ThinkEdge inferencing servers, and expanded Hybrid AI Advantage services. Collaborations with FIFA, Formula 1, and entertainment partners highlight how Lenovo's AI solutions are transforming industries and delivering immersive experiences for fans worldwide.



