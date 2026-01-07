

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Siemens and NVIDIA (NVDA) announced a expansion of their strategic partnership. The companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others' operations. NVIDIA will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks and blueprints, while Siemens will commit hundreds of industrial AI experts and leading hardware and software.



The partnership will also add AI-assisted capabilities such as layout guidance, debug support, and circuit optimization to boost engineering productivity.



