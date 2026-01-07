

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has raised the annual cash salary of its chief executive officer, Greg Abel, to $25 million.



On January 1, 2026, Abel officially assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway.



Previously, when Abel served as Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations at the company, he received total compensation amounting to $21.02 million in 2024.



