Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 520.00p Highest price paid per share: 510.00p Lowest price paid per share: 515.0325p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,577,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,468,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.0325

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 548 520.00 08:05:17 00030433635TRDU0 XLON 607 519.50 08:09:27 00030433662TRDU0 XLON 561 518.50 08:25:26 00030433741TRDU0 XLON 556 515.00 08:39:45 00030433805TRDU0 XLON 612 513.50 08:49:00 00030433844TRDU0 XLON 296 514.00 09:00:00 00030433923TRDU0 XLON 14 512.00 09:06:50 00030433975TRDU0 XLON 387 512.00 09:06:50 00030433976TRDU0 XLON 191 512.00 09:06:50 00030433977TRDU0 XLON 565 512.00 09:06:50 00030433978TRDU0 XLON 1068 511.00 09:26:20 00030434051TRDU0 XLON 532 511.00 09:26:20 00030434052TRDU0 XLON 578 510.00 09:35:19 00030434130TRDU0 XLON 590 511.50 09:53:45 00030434301TRDU0 XLON 146 511.50 10:00:58 00030434355TRDU0 XLON 300 511.50 10:00:58 00030434356TRDU0 XLON 269 513.00 10:06:42 00030434393TRDU0 XLON 1 513.00 10:26:03 00030434519TRDU0 XLON 1 513.00 10:30:17 00030434520TRDU0 XLON 1 513.00 10:32:34 00030434524TRDU0 XLON 2500 513.00 10:37:12 00030434535TRDU0 XLON 1747 513.50 10:49:15 00030434572TRDU0 XLON 535 513.50 10:49:15 00030434573TRDU0 XLON 646 514.50 11:21:13 00030434675TRDU0 XLON 532 514.50 11:21:13 00030434676TRDU0 XLON 258 514.00 11:21:13 00030434677TRDU0 XLON 637 515.50 11:34:39 00030434701TRDU0 XLON 1 515.50 11:44:00 00030434730TRDU0 XLON 575 515.50 11:44:00 00030434731TRDU0 XLON 14 515.50 11:52:24 00030434757TRDU0 XLON 588 515.50 11:52:24 00030434758TRDU0 XLON 14 515.50 12:01:08 00030434805TRDU0 XLON 177 516.00 12:05:49 00030434813TRDU0 XLON 448 516.00 12:05:49 00030434814TRDU0 XLON 571 516.00 12:10:19 00030434842TRDU0 XLON 494 514.50 12:10:39 00030434844TRDU0 XLON 36 515.00 12:20:58 00030434886TRDU0 XLON 966 515.00 12:20:58 00030434887TRDU0 XLON 560 514.50 12:20:59 00030434888TRDU0 XLON 135 516.50 12:45:31 00030434987TRDU0 XLON 15 516.50 12:45:31 00030434988TRDU0 XLON 637 516.50 12:47:28 00030435011TRDU0 XLON 2 518.00 13:10:06 00030435145TRDU0 XLON 15 518.00 13:10:06 00030435146TRDU0 XLON 1,590 518.00 13:10:07 00030435147TRDU0 XLON 606 518.00 13:15:03 00030435162TRDU0 XLON 554 518.50 13:22:47 00030435222TRDU0 XLON 551 518.50 13:28:48 00030435240TRDU0 XLON 560 518.50 13:33:53 00030435267TRDU0 XLON 605 517.50 13:37:20 00030435269TRDU0 XLON 961 517.50 13:37:20 00030435270TRDU0 XLON 527 517.50 13:41:08 00030435289TRDU0 XLON 258 518.50 13:59:44 00030435344TRDU0 XLON 307 518.50 13:59:44 00030435345TRDU0 XLON 589 520.00 14:31:23 00030435604TRDU0 XLON 2,134 520.00 14:31:23 00030435605TRDU0 XLON 604 518.00 14:41:06 00030435731TRDU0 XLON 311 517.50 14:49:54 00030435807TRDU0 XLON 31 517.50 14:49:54 00030435808TRDU0 XLON 590 516.50 14:51:54 00030435848TRDU0 XLON 266 516.50 14:54:59 00030435871TRDU0 XLON 203 516.50 14:54:59 00030435872TRDU0 XLON 20 516.50 14:54:59 00030435873TRDU0 XLON 54 516.50 14:54:59 00030435874TRDU0 XLON 540 516.00 14:58:16 00030435895TRDU0 XLON 1,473 516.00 15:05:12 00030435977TRDU0 XLON 530 516.00 15:05:12 00030435978TRDU0 XLON 572 516.00 15:05:12 00030435979TRDU0 XLON 525 516.00 15:05:12 00030435980TRDU0 XLON

