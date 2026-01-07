

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) and GENESIS Pharma on Wednesday said they have entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement to commercialize Vanflyta in Central and Eastern Europe for adults with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Under the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo will handle the manufacturing and supply of Vanflyta, while GENESIS Pharma will lead medical affairs, market access and commercialization across Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.



Vanflyta is approved in more than 30 countries for use in combination with standard chemotherapy regimens and as maintenance monotherapy following consolidation in adults with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive AML.



