K33 AB: K33 to Support Tangiamo's Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Backed by Loft Capital

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading digital asset brokerage and infrastructure provider listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, today announces a partnership with Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (publ) ("Tangiamo") to support the company's newly launched Bitcoin Treasury strategy, financed in part through a capital commitment from Loft Capital Limited ("Loft Capital") that includes a dedicated Bitcoin reserve component.

Under the partnership, K33 will provide institutional-grade execution and secure, segregated custody for Tangiamo's Bitcoin holdings, supporting the implementation of its treasury strategy within a robust, transparent, and compliant structure.

A Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Aligned with Tangiamo's iGaming Focus

The collaboration further reinforces K33's role as a trusted infrastructure and execution partner for public companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies. K33 continues to support listed companies with tailored solutions spanning execution, custody, and strategic advisory.

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33, commented:

"Tangiamo is a forward leaning company and we are pleased to support them as they implement their Bitcoin Treasury strategy alongside financing from Loft Capital. This partnership highlights the growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset and underscores K33's role in enabling compliant and secure access for public companies."

For further information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@k33.com

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

About Tangiamo Touch Technology AB

Loft Capital is an investment firm specializing in structured PIPE (Private Investments in Public Equity) financing for small- and mid-cap public companies across Europe. Through tailored convertible and alternative financing solutions, Loft Capital supports listed issuers in accessing growth capital. Loft Capital combines institutional capital markets expertise with entrepreneurial execution, enabling companies to accelerate strategic initiatives, strengthen balance sheets, and unlock long-term value.