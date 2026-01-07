Nanoform Finland Oyj: Inside information: Nanoform starts change negotiations as part of announced new midterm business targets for 2030

Nanoform Finland Plc | Inside Information | January 07, 2026 at 08:05:00 EET

Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform") starts change negotiations in accordance with the Act on Cooperation. The aim is to optimize and reorganize operations, increase the company's productivity and competitiveness and execute its recently announced midterm business targets for 2030 (www.nanoform.com/en/inside-information-nanoform-announces-new-midterm-business-targets-for-2030/).

The negotiations commence on 12 January 2026, and last at least three weeks, unless another negotiating timetable is agreed during the negotiations. The negotiations concern all personnel that are employed in Finland. According to the company's preliminary assessment, the main measures include reorganisation and consolidation of operations and tasks, as well as employee reductions. The plans may lead to terminating employments of 20-60 persons at maximum. The number of possible temporary layoffs and redundancies will be specified during negotiations. At the end of year 2025, Nanoform had 158 employees in Finland. The change negotiations are projected to result in savings of approximately 2-6 million euros in annual cost savings from 2H26 onwards. The change negotiations are part of Nanoform's total efficiency program, which supports Nanoform's midterm business targets for 2030, including the path to profitability.

"Our mission to make nanoforming a broadly used technology in the global pharma industry stands on three pillars; a technological edge, a green edge, and a cost edge. The change negotiations are part of our drive to ensure that when we launch commercial products to the market in the coming years, we can be cost leaders as well as technological and green leaders. As the personnel costs are more than half of all costs, we need to thoroughly review also these as part of our efficiency program and to evolve our organizational structure - to support our Strategy "Breach the Wall in two places"" says Edward Hæggström, Nanoform's CEO.

Nanoform will inform its employees about the progress of the negotiations and announce the outcome publicly after the negotiations have been concluded.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Hæggström, CEO

+358 29 370 0150

Henri von Haartman, IR

+46 (0)7686 650 11

The information provided in this company release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 08.05 EET / 07.05 CET on January 7th, 2026.

