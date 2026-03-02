Nanoform Finland Oyj: The Board of Directors of Nanoform Finland Plc decided on issue of stock options under an option program open to all employees

Nanoform Finland Plc | Company Release | March 02, 2026 at 08:10:00 EET

Helsinki, Finland - The Annual General Meeting of Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform") has on 15 April 2025 authorized the company's Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act by one or several decisions.

The Board of Directors of Nanoform has resolved to issue stock options to personnel of Nanoform based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025. The stock options are offered in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. The stock options are issued without payment.

There is a weighty financial reason from the company's point of view to issue stock options as provided in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, because the stock options are issued in order to commit company's personnel to the company.

The option program was open for participation by all employees at Nanoform on a voluntary basis as an alternative to the part time layoffs announced by the company earlier. The total number of option rights to be issued is at most 1,813,698. The stock options entitle to subscribe for at most 1,813,698 shares in Nanoform. Each stock option entitles to subscribe for one new share. The subscription price for shares subscribed with stock options is EUR 0.83 per share. The total subscription price of the shares shall be paid to the company's fund for invested own free equity.

The theoretical market value of the program is estimated at approximately EUR 544 thousand, which is 1,813,698 times the value of one stock option. The value of one stock option has been calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The following assumptions have been used to determine the value of the option: share price EUR 0.74, stock option exercise price EUR 0.83, maturity 5 years, risk-free interest rate 2 percent and volatility 48 percent.

The subscription period for shares based on the option rights shall commence from the registration of stock options to the Trade Register and ends on 1 March 2031.

The stock options entitle to subscribe for shares during the subscription period in accordance with the subscription schedule agreed in the option agreement between Nanoform and each option holder so that all issued stock options may be exercised to subscribe for shares at the latest on 1 September 2026. If the option holder's employment or service relationship or membership in the board of directors with Nanoform or a company within the same group as Nanoform terminates, the option holder retains the option holder's vested options.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Haeggström, CFO

albert.haeggstrom@nanoform.com

+358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

